Passengers at Vienna airport will miss Allegiant’s convenience

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – For passengers at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, Allegiant Air’s decision to no longer fly out of Vienna is personal.

Beginning in January, there will be no more Allegiant flights between Florida and the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport. The airline announced the move earlier on Friday, saying it’s a business decision — the company is changing its model and focusing on bigger airports.

For Raeann McCarthy, of Williamsfield, this is about family.

“It breaks my heart. I don’t know what we’re going to do,” she said.

Her son, daughter-in-law, and 11-month-old granddaughter live in St. Augustine, Florida and Raeann lives just 20 minutes away from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

“We’re gonna miss it because everybody’s like, right here,” she said.

Her daughter-in-law, Charlene Salanci, said the airport offers convenience and has no layovers.

“All of our family lives within 30 minutes of here.”

Charlene said distance matters — especially when traveling with a baby.

“I don’t want to fly into Pittsburgh or Cleveland, and that’s far from here.”

Her mom, Jackie Ostavitz, of Flagler Beach, Florida, came along on this trip and was shocked by the news.

“What am I gonna do?” she said. “I don’t know. My plan now was, ‘We’ll be back soon.'”

Inside the airport, Hubbard’s Gloria Devine said she spends the whole summer traveling on Allegiant.

“I fly as much as I possibly can.”

Gloria said it’s not just good for her, but for the entire Youngstown area.

“It’s so convenient and we don’t usually get a convenience like this. It’s usually Pittsburgh or Cleveland. We never seem to luck out.”

She is still hoping Allegiant will reconsider — a sentiment echoed by many at the airport Friday evening.

“Stay here, Allegiant! We need you,” Raeann said. “There’s a lot of people who fly back and forth to Florida. I go see my kids that way.”

