Patients treated for putting sunscreen in eyes during eclipse, report says

Yet, nurse practitioner Trish Patterson said she hasn’t seen any cases of damage by looking directly at the sun

This photo provided by Bob Baer and Sarah Kovac, participants in the Citizen CATE Experiment, shows a "diamond ring" shape during the 2016 total solar eclipse in Indonesia. For the 2017 eclipse over the United States, the National Science Foundation-funded movie project nicknamed Citizen CATE will have more than 200 volunteers trained and given special small telescopes and tripods to observe the sun at 68 locations in the exact same way. The thousands of images from the citizen-scientists will be combined for a movie of the usually hard-to-see sun’s edge. (R. Baer, S. Kovac/Citizen CATE Experiment via AP)
(WCMH) — Those looking for alternative ways to protect their eyes from Monday’s solar eclipse are now seeking medical treatment after putting sunblock on their eyeballs.

Nurse practitioner Trish Patterson tells KRCR-TV in Redding, California that she hasn’t seen any cases of damage by looking directly at the sun but she and her colleagues have seen a few patients who experienced pain after putting sunblock in their eyes.

“One of my colleagues…stated yesterday that they had patients presenting at their clinic that put sunscreen on their eyeball, and presented that they were having pain and they were referred to an ophthalmologist,” she said.

According to the National Capital Poison Center, sunscreen getting in your eyes can cause pain and irritation. It recommends rinsing with running water as the best first aid.

