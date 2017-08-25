Paul K. Shiderly Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Paul K. Shiderly of Hermitage passed away at 9:28 a.m. Friday, August 25, 2017, in the emergency room of Sharon Regional Health System. He was 60.

Mr. Shiderly was born November 30, 1956, in Farrell, a son of Ralph and Phyllis J. (Hoffman) Shiderly.

He was a lifelong area resident and a 1974 graduate of Hickory High School.

Paul was the owner of Lang Sanitation Services and the former Shiderly Concrete, Hermitage.

Paul was a Free and Accepted Mason, and a member of the Shenango Valley Lodge, #810, Hermitage.

He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, including the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.

He was a devoted father; he cherished his time with his girls and his granddaughter. He also enjoyed reading and golfing.

Paul will be missed by his two daughters, Jessica McElhinny and Molly Shiderly, both at home; a brother, David J. Shiderly and his wife Toni, Union Bridge, Maryland and a granddaughter, Olivia Gross.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald Shiderly and a sister, Donna Kasiara.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association at http://www.heart.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with Rev. Frank Hodges, pastor of Hickory United Methodist Church, Hermitage.