Player of the Game: Warren JFK’s Jordan Edmondson

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Jordan Edmondson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Eagles 42-21 win over Champion in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on MyYTV in week one of the 2017 regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

Edmondson piled up 137 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He found the endzone on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. He tallied two additional touchdowns on long runs of 50 and 30 yards in the third quarter of the victory.