Player of the Game: Warren JFK’s Jordan Edmondson

Edmondson piled up 137 yards and three touchdowns in the victory.

By Published: Updated:
Warren JFK's Jordan Edmondson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Eagles 42-21 win over Champion.

CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK’s Jordan Edmondson was named Player of the Game for his play in the Eagles 42-21 win over Champion in the WKBN High School Football Game of the Week on MyYTV in week one of the 2017 regular season.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing and Pizza Joe’s.

Edmondson piled up 137 yards and three touchdowns in the victory. He found the endzone on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. He tallied two additional touchdowns on long runs of 50 and 30 yards in the third quarter of the victory.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s