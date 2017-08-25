Protesters of Howland motel claim it’s attracting drugs, crime

Howland police found a man dead inside the Capri Motel in July and protesters said that was the last straw

By Published: Updated:
People protest Capri Motel in Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters gathered around the Capri Motel in Howland on Friday, holding signs for their cause.

About ten people stood outside the motel on E. Market Street, saying some who stay at the motel have serious drug problems.

They believe it’s leading to more crime in the area, as several cars have been broken into.

Howland police found a man dead inside the Capri Motel in July and protesters said that was the last straw.

“I’m all for recovery — my son is a recovering heroin addict — but I am not for a haven like this,” Kim Webb said.

Some of the protestors said the problems at the motel have been happening for years.

Protesters said they haven’t reached out to township officials about the problem.

The owner of the motel was not available for comment Friday evening.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s