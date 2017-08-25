Protesters of Howland motel claim it’s attracting drugs, crime

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Protesters gathered around the Capri Motel in Howland on Friday, holding signs for their cause.

About ten people stood outside the motel on E. Market Street, saying some who stay at the motel have serious drug problems.

They believe it’s leading to more crime in the area, as several cars have been broken into.

Howland police found a man dead inside the Capri Motel in July and protesters said that was the last straw.

“I’m all for recovery — my son is a recovering heroin addict — but I am not for a haven like this,” Kim Webb said.

Some of the protestors said the problems at the motel have been happening for years.

Protesters said they haven’t reached out to township officials about the problem.

The owner of the motel was not available for comment Friday evening.

