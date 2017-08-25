Robert T. DiMaiolo Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Robert T. DiMaiolo, 62, of Poland who passed away peacefully Friday morning, August 25 with his family by his side.

Robert was born May 8, 1955 in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Stella Guzzy DiMaiolo.

He was a 1973 graduate of Boardman High School and worked all of his life in the steel industry, retiring from Accelor-Mittal in Warren.

Robert lived life to its fullest, skydiving, riding his Cub Cadet, designing and building motorcycles.

Besides his mother of Youngstown, Robert leaves to cherish his memory a son, Bob (Jen) DiMaiolo of Boardman; a daughter, Nicole (John) Overly of Berlin Center; a brother, James (Pam) DiMaiolo of Youngstown; five grandchildren, Ava DiMaiolo, Gia DiMaiolo, Remy DiMaiolo, J.P. Overly and Ethan Overly; a long time companion, Elida Schiavone and his dog, Cody.

He is preceded in death by his father.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 27 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Monday, August 28 at the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman.

Material tributes can be made in Robert’s memory to Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, Ohio 44514.

Robert’s family wishes to thank the staffs of St. Elizabeth Health Center, 5th floor and the Hospice House for their loving care and compassion.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to end condolences.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 28 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.