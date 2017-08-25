Wilmington takes 21-7 lead on Marett, Patton TD runs

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – TD runs by Cameron Marett and Jack Patton has given Wilmington a 21-7 lead at Sharon early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers struck first with a 26-yard TD pass from Lane Voytik to Jordan Wilson in the first quarter.

Marett’s 5-yard TD run late in the third quarter tied the contest. He then scored on a 20-yard run early in the fourth to give Wilmington the lead.

Patton added a 10-yard TD run later in the fourth.

Wilmington will travel to West Middlesex in week two. Sharon will host Reynolds.

