Wilmington takes 21-7 lead on Marett, Patton TD runs

Lane Voytik connected with Jordan Wilson on a 26-yard TD pass for Sharon

By Published: Updated:
Sharon Tigers High School Football - Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – TD runs by Cameron Marett and Jack Patton has given Wilmington a 21-7 lead at Sharon early in the fourth quarter.

The Tigers struck first with a 26-yard TD pass from Lane Voytik to Jordan Wilson in the first quarter.

Marett’s 5-yard TD run late in the third quarter tied the contest. He then scored on a 20-yard run early in the fourth to give Wilmington the lead.

Patton added a 10-yard TD run later in the fourth.

Read more: Week one high school football stories

Wilmington will travel to West Middlesex in week two. Sharon will host Reynolds.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s