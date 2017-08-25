Sharpsville leads 34-0, Prebble with 2 TD runs

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Cameron Prebble has touchdown runs of 3 and 8 yards as Sharpsville leads West Middlesex 34-0 in the third quarter.
Bobby Besser also notched a 1-yard TD run in the first quarter to give Sharpsville a 7-0 lead.
In the second quarter, Nick Alexander connected with Luke Levis for a TD pass to make it 28-0.
Kobe Joseph took an interception back for a touchdown for a 34-0 Sharpsville lead.
West Middlesex will host Wilmington in week two. Sharpsville will travel to Lakeview.
