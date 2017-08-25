Statue of Revolutionary War Colonel beheaded in Crawford County

BUCYRUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A local attorney is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever beheaded a statue of Revolutionary War Colonel.

The statue of Col. William Crawford, the namesake of Crawford County was recently beheaded.

Attorney Joel Spitzer posted his plea for information to Facebook Friday afternoon.

This saddens me. I love my hometown. I don’t know much of the history of Col. Crawford, but for the fact that he was a surveyor and a soldier of the Revolutionary War and French and Indian War. Crawford County works so hard to keep things nice and the courthouse is an absolute gem. Picture below shows it was there a week ago. SHARE! I will pay $1000 to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who did this!

Col. Crawford fought in the American Revolutionary War and the French and Indian War.

A historical marker placed near the site of his death reads:

Colonel William Crawford, a lifelong friend of George Washington, was born in Virginia in 1722. He was married twice, first to Ann Stewart and later to Hannah Vance. In 1755, he served with Colonel Edward Braddock in the French and Indian war. In 1767, he moved to “Stewart’s Crossing,” Pennsylvania, near the Youghiogheny River. During the Revolutionary War he raised a company of men, commanded the 5th and 7th Regiments, fought in battles in Long Island, Trenton, and Princeton, and built forts along the western frontier. In 1782, he led the Sandusky Campaign into the Ohio country and was subsequently captured by Delaware Indians after the battle of “Battle Island.” On June 11, 1782, he was tortured and killed near the Tymochtee Creek near this marker. A monument dedicated to his memory is located about a quarter mile north of here. Counties in Ohio and Pennsylvania are named for Colonel Crawford.

The Sheriff’s office says there is no indication the vandalism is related to other reports of monument vandalism across the state.

If you have any information about the vandalism of the statue, call the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.