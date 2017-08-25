Storm Team 27: A nice weekend expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Great weather this weekend. Look for a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40’s. Watch for patchy fog. More sunshine through the day Saturday with a high in the middle 70’s.
Sunday will bring more clouds and warmer temperatures. The risk for showers will return next week.
PANERATHON WEATHER:
Partly Sunny. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind.
FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 75
Saturday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 49
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 58
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 58
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 54
.