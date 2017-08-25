Storm Team 27: Great weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather this weekend.  Look for a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40’s.  Watch for patchy fog.  More sunshine through the day Saturday with a high in the middle 70’s.

Sunday will bring more clouds and warmer temperatures.  The risk for showers will return next week.

PANERATHON WEATHER:
Partly Sunny.  Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool with Patchy fog.
Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.
High: 75

Saturday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 72 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 78 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 54

