Storm Team 27: Great weather this weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Great weather this weekend. Look for a cool start Saturday morning with temperatures in the mid 40’s. Watch for patchy fog. More sunshine through the day Saturday with a high in the middle 70’s.

Sunday will bring more clouds and warmer temperatures. The risk for showers will return next week.

PANERATHON WEATHER:

Partly Sunny. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cool with Patchy fog.

Low: 46

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early.

High: 75

Saturday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 72 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 78 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 57

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 54