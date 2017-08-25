Storm Team 27: Mostly sunny and cool

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
The risk for a shower ends Friday with better weather moving in for the weekend. Temperatures will stay cool with highs in the 70’s and lows in the 40’s.
FRIDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL:
Clearing skies. Cooling through the 60’s. Great Football Weather!
PANERATHON WEATHER:
Mostly Sunny Skies. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50’s into the 60’s by late morning. A light East Wind. A Great Day!
FORECAST
Friday: Patchy fog early. Mostly sunny. Small chance for a shower. (Mainly Snowbelt) (20%)
High: 70
Friday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 45
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 73
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 52
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower late day. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 57
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 60
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 60
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (40%)
High: 78 Low: 60
Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
High: 68 Low: 59
