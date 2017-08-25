Suspects accused of spree of thefts in Boardman

In the latest incident, police said Julia Karis bit an employee at Gabe's who tried to get back stolen items

By Published:
Christopher and Julia Karis, charged with robbery in Boardman.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a couple who they say has been responsible for a series of shoplifting incidents in the township.

In the latest incident on August 18, 28-year-old Julia Karis was accused of biting a loss prevention employee, who tried to grab back a purse full of stolen merchandise, according to a police report. Police said Julia jumped into a vehicle driven by 34-year-old Christopher Karis, which was parked in the parking lot at Gabe’s.

The two managed to get away but not before the employee grabbed the purse she was carrying full of stolen pants from the store, the report stated.

Julia and Christopher Karis were arrested Thursday in Beaver Township on a warrant for robbery and complicity charges.

Police said prior to the robbery at Gabe’s, the suspects were arrested on theft warrants at the Days Inn on August 17.

Julia was accused of stealing from the Dollar General on August 11 and 14, while Christopher is facing charges for an alleged theft at Walmart on July 29.

On August 11, police said Julia Karis came into the Dollar General, inquiring about a job. They said she then walked around the store, putting items into her purse.

Meanwhile, Christopher Karis walked around the store — pretending not to know Julia Karis — while he gave her more stolen items to hide in the purse, according to a police report.

Christopher Karis was also accused of stealing a lawnmower from a family member on July 7 after asking her for money earlier that day.

 

 

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s