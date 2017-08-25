United Way fills in for those who need a hand in Trumbull County

One group of volunteers helped the widow of a veteran with tasks like cutting grass and cleaning up flower beds

Volunteer with United Way of Trumbull County

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers with the United Way of Trumbull County were out in the community on Friday, helping with yard work.

Groups of workers went to some homes in the area to help people who are elderly, handicapped, or veterans and can no longer take care of their own properties.

One group from the Youngstown Air Reserve Station helped the widow of a veteran with tasks like cutting grass and cleaning up flower beds.

Others helped agencies like the Red Cross and Trumbull Mobile Meals.

“They get to meet the homeowner, they see the need, and knowing and seeing is a real thing. It really changes the way you feel about the program and it makes you want to do it year after year,” Cindy Rogers said.

Earlier in the day, the United Way launched its kick-off campaign for 2017 at the Eastwood Mall.

