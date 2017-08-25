Valley Congressman says he’s working to fix problems with his party

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan is setting the stage for a larger role in national politics.

Over the past few weeks, he’s been invited around the country, talking about problems in the Democratic Party. He said he’s also spreading the word about what’s been working to solve problems in Youngstown.

The travels have cable news anchors questioning his motives and asking if he’s preparing a run for president.

His answer?

Not yet, but he isn’t ruling it out.

Ryan said he’s now focusing to help reenergize the Democratic Party, which he believes has lost touch with traditional Democratic voters.

He said party leadership focuses on “elite coastal areas,” and he wants to build a political coalition that reflects areas like Youngstown.

“I feel like the country is going in the wrong direction,” he said. “I feel like neither political party is really providing the answers that we need, that are kind of causing all the challenges in the country, and I want to try to fix it, and I think I’m at a place where I’m going to try and do that at a bigger level.”

Ryan said he’s looking ahead to midterm elections in 2018 and a new leadership role in the party — helping to fix it from the inside and help Democrats rebuild power.

“I would like to see a Democratic Party that is pro-business, pro-growth, pro-startup, pro-investment, pro-innovation — creating wealth, not just being about redistributing wealth,” he said.