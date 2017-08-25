Vucica (Spasic) Tanaskovic Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church for Vucica Tanaskovic, who passed away Friday, August 25, 2017 at Briarfield Manor Nursing Home.

Vucica was born in Serbia, on January 17, 1929, son of the late Spiro and Pauna (Vukucevic) Spasic.

She came to America in 1969.

She worked at Steel City as an Assembler and was a member of the Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church and the Serbian Sisters.

Vucica is survived by a son, Milos Tanaskovic and his wife Milenka in Serbia; two daughters, Gorica Folkwein and her husband James of Austintown and Marcia (Mary) Ferguson and her husband Jamie of Mineral Ridge; seven grandchildren, Sladjana, Slavisa, Joshua, Heather, Jason, Daniel and Nicholas and three great-grandchildren, Isidora, Nemanja and Kylie.

In addition to her parents, her brother and four sisters preceded her in death.

Visiting hours will be on Monday, August 28, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home, 3100 Canfield Road in Youngstown and on Tuesday from 10:30 – 11:00 a.m. at Old Holy Trinity Serbian Orthodox Church. Burial will be in Belmont Park Cemetery.