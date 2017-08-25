WATCH: Davidson to Ackerman 54 yard score

Watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

By Published:
Salem's Chase Ackerman scores a TD

SALEM, Ohio – Watch the video above to see Mitch Davidson connect with Chase Ackerman for a 54 yard BOMB.

View the entire Salem East Palestine recap here

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s