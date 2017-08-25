Woman charged with selling heroin from Niles home

Kristen Toth, 31, is charged with drug trafficking

Kristen Toth, charged with drug trafficking in Niles.

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators arrested a woman after making a series of undercover drug buys at a Niles home.

Kristen Toth, 31, was arrested Friday morning on drug trafficking charges.

Police said they received complaints about a home on Helen Avenue, which began their investigation. A search of the home on Friday revealed a significant amount of suspected heroin that was already packaged for sale, according to police.

The Niles Police Department’s Drug and Street Crimes units, as well as the TAG Law Enforcement Task Force, were involved in the investigation.

