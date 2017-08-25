Yovelanda G. Kardos Obituary

August 25, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Yovelanda G. Kardos passed away Friday, August 25.

Yovelanda was born August 28, 1946.

No services will be held.

Arrangements handled by Conley & Vanden Berg Funeral Home.