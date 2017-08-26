Albert L. Rotunno Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Albert L. Rotunno of Hermitage passed away peacefully at 3:40 a.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at his residence in St. John XXII Home, following a brief illness. He was 91.

Mr. Rotunno was born July 5, 1926, in Sharon, a son of Anthony and Jennie (Perrotta) Rotunno. A lifelong area resident, Albert graduated from Sharon High School.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army and U.S Air Force during WWII in the Pacific theater of operation. Al acquired the rank of Sargent in the 836th Engineer Aviation Battalion and was decorated with several accreditations.

Following his honorable discharge, Al began working at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he was employed as a mounter in the “H” building for 38 years, retiring in 1985.

“Big Al” had a passion for golf. He enjoyed golfing on all the local courses and also served as a ranger during many tournaments. Al was most proud of his two holes-in-one during his long career.

Al was of the Catholic faith and both he and his wife, Marge, were founding members of the Church of Notre Dame in Hermitage.

He was a longtime member of the Italian Home Club in Farrell, VFW Post 1338 and American Legion, Post 299, both Sharon and the Westinghouse Golf League.

While Albert resided at St. John XXIII, he was able to make new friends and rekindle old relationships with childhood friends. Al and Marge were a big part of a highly competitive card game, “Skat,” which they looked forward to daily.

On September 22, 1951, Albert married “the girl next door,” the former Marge Yevchak. They have been married for 65 wonderful years. She survives at home.

Also surviving are a daughter, Suzan (Gregory) Mehalko of Brookfield, Ohio; two sons, Anthony (Diane) Rotunno, Raleigh, North Carolina and Daniel (Jeanne) Rotunno of Hermitage and a sister, Grace Fulford of Hermitage.

Besides his parents, Al was preceded in death by an infant son, Richard Rotunno and a sister, Marie Aldrich.

A special thanks to Sharon Regional Hospice and especially the staff at St. John XXIII Home. Each and every one of the staff members showed amazing care and compassion to Albert and his family.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park Corporation, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148; proceeds to go towards “a bench with a view,” Al loved the park and walked there daily; or St. John XXIII Home, 2250 Shenango Valley Fwy, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

Calling hour will be 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 in the Roncalli Center of St. John XXIII Home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday in the Roncalli Center, with Rev. Henry C. Andrae, chaplain, as celebrant.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.