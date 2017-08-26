As football season begins, are you aware of the signs of a concussion?

Some symptoms of a concussion can be loss of consciousness, headaches, confusion and dizziness

By Published: Updated:
Baseline testing shouldn't be only tool when evaluating concussions.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the high school football season begins, doctors are reminding their patients what the warning signs and symptoms are for a concussion.

According to FamilyDoctor.org, a concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury, which is defined as any sudden damage to the head.

Many associate football with concussions, but other contact sports like soccer and basketball can also result in concussions.

Some symptoms of a concussion can be loss of consciousness, headaches, confusion or memory problems and dizziness or balance problems.

If you play football, the Ohio High School Athletic Association requires athletes to have a written authorization from a physician or certified athletic trainer to be able to return to the field. Also, athletes can’t return to a game on the same day they get the concussion.

Along with concussions, chronic traumatic encephalopathy is a degenerative brain disease found in athletes, military veterans and others with a history of repetitive brain trauma. Symptoms generally appear eight to 10 years after an athlete experiences repeated concussions.

It is generally believed that CTE occurs in four stages.:

  • Stage 1: Disorientation, dizziness, headaches
  • Stage 2: Memory loss, erratic behavior, poor judgement
  • Stage 3 and 4: Dementia, movement disorders, tremors, suicidal thoughts

To keep athletes safe this school year, make sure to review the signs and symptoms of concussion. Reach out to your family doctor if you have any questions or concerns.

For more information about concussions, TBI and CTE, visit Dr. Mike Sevilla’s blog.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s