Austintown alumni receive bricks from old middle school

National Honors Society students passed out bricks from the old Austintown Middle School building -- demolished in June

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Some Alumni in Austintown got to take home a piece of school history Saturday.

Students from the Austintown National Honor Society passed out bricks from the old Austintown Middle School building, which was demolished in June.

For Marla Bell, there couldn’t be a more valuable souvenir from her school days.

“Well there’s a lot of good memories from that, from being at the school,” said Bell, Austintown class of 1970. “I had just moved out here from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, and that was the first school that I went to, you know.”

Due to the limited quantity bricks, people were only allowed to take one brick each.

