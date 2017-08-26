Austintown’s JR’z Pub hopes to capitalize off Mayweather vs. McGregor

JR'z Pub in Austintown is one of the very few places in the area showing the historic boxing match

By Published: Updated:
JR'z Pub in Austintown is one of the very few places in the area showing what's being dubbed the The Money Fight -- Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – JR’z Pub in Austintown is one of the very few places in the area showing what’s being dubbed the The Money Fight — Floyd Mayweather versus Conor McGregor.

WKBN made some calls throughout the week, only finding three places that are showing the fight.

Josh Richards, owner of JR’z Pub, says they’re trying to capitalize off of this historical event.

“I had 56 phone calls [Friday] — and I’m not even open yet and the phone has been ringing off the hook,” he said.

The fight is expected to be bought around five million times on pay-per-view on Showtime. It’s being offered in 200 countries.

Richards came in early Saturday, he’s ordered more alcohol than usual and scheduled a larger staff.

“Always looking to bring people back, so I’m hoping that everyone has a good time,” Richards said.

JR’z holds just short of 300 people. There are some reserved spots, but for the most part it’s first come, first serve.

In the days leading up to Saturday, Richards says he’s been getting five-times the amount of calls he normally gets.

“Not 56,” Richards said when asked how many calls he usually gets per day. “Maybe 10 to 12 for to-go orders, but that’s about it.”

Richards says there will be a $15 cover charge — he has to make money off the fight — but there will be drink specials to make up for that: $2 beer and $4 shot specials all night long.

Check out JR’z Pub’s Facebook page here for more info. 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s