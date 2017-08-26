Barbara Farmer Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Barbara A. Farmer, age 79, passed away Saturday morning, August 26, 2017 at the Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Barbara was born January 21, 1938 in East Liverpool, Ohio, to the late Harry and Elsie (Crisler) Rush.

She was a graduate of Midland High School.

Barbara enjoyed reading and traveling, she was a Girl Scout leader and taught Sunday School.

Barbara was a Bookkeeper at the Beaver County Library in Pennsylvania.

She returned to Ohio in 1974, and worked for the Trumbull Metro Housing Authority as a manager for many years. She was a secretary for the local chapter of the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System and a member of the Everett Hull Gang bowling team.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronald Farmer, who she married October 13, 1956; her daughters, Sue (Emery) Hurd, Jeanne (Brian) Troyer and Betsy (Doug) Snyder; five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service celebrating Barbara’s life will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, August 31 at the Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N High Street in Cortland with Rev. Dr. Emery Hurd officiant.