Canfield PD puts on school supply giveaway as ‘thank you’

Last year, Canfield Middle School held a fundraiser for the police department's new K-9, Rocky

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Police hosted a massive back-to-school giveaway Saturday, which included water bottles, lunch boxes and school supplies — all for free.

It’s Canfield Police’s way of saying thank you to the community.

For what you may ask?

“Our school raised money for Rocky to have a bulletproof vest,” said student Anneliese Kirr.

“It was a huge help,” said Steve Garstka, resource officer. “It was a great gesture. The relationship, the good partnership and relationship we have with the schools.”

Saturday, Canfield PD returned the favor with the help of a big donation from Rubbermaid.

“I think it’s great, because any parent knows kids are expensive, especially with back to school,” resident Jenna Watson said.

For Kirr, the event was proof that a little bit of kindness can go a long way.

“It feels awesome,” she said. “Because I feel like I did something in the community that really helps.”

