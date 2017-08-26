Esther R. Blythe Obituary

August 26, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes Published: Updated:
Esther R. Blythe, Columbiana, Ohio - obit

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Esther R. Blythe, 83, of Village Court, passed away at 2:55 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Hospice House, where she had been a patient.

Mrs. Blythe was born October 9, 1933 in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Richard and Esther Ruth Coast Bayne and had resided in Columbiana since 2008 and was former resident of Florida and East Palestine.

She is survived by her husband, Ernest; three daughters, Renee Jones of East Palestine and Lisa Ginder and Jeannene Wirks both of Florida and a son, Robert Blythe of East Palestine. Mrs. Blythe also leaves two sisters, Carol Kain of Woodstock, Maryland and Mary Ann Estermyer of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania; five grandchidlren and four great-grandchildren.

Two sisters, Jean Murphy and Linda Bayne preceded her in death, as had a brother, Lewis Richard Bayne and one granddaughter.

A private family service will be held at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine, with Cindy Figley of the Negley United Methodist Church, officiating.

Entombment will be in the Beaver Falls Cemetery and Mausoleum, Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.

