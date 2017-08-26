Facebook, Instagram outage causes headache for thousands

Facebook has not said what is causing the issues or when users can expect the problems to be fixed

By NBC4 Staff Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

(WCMH) — If you’re having trouble with Facebook this morning, you’re not alone.

The world’s largest social network is experiencing technical difficulties as of 9:12 a.m. Saturday. Most of the issues appear to be affecting users in the northeastern United States and the Midwest.

According to DownDetector.com, there are more than 2,500 users who have reported an issue with Facebook. Most users are experiencing issues logging in while 41 percent of users have reported a total blackout.

Other users have reported issues with liking, commenting and sharing posts.

The issues appear to be affecting Instagram as well. More than 3,000 users have reported issues accessing the photo sharing site. Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012.

Facebook has not said what is causing the issues or when users can expect the problems to be fixed.

