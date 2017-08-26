Group won’t show Browns games after players’ anthem protest

An Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Strongsville says it won't show Cleveland Browns football games this season

By Published:
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
Members of the Cleveland Browns kneel during the national anthem before an NFL preseason football game between the New York Giants and the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio Veterans of Foreign Wars post says it won’t show Cleveland Browns football games this season after a group of players knelt during the national anthem before a preseason game Monday.

VFW Post 3345 Commander Tim Zvoncheck posted a message to his Facebook page Wednesday that says the Strongsville post outside of Cleveland won’t support a group or person who “disgraces the flag or the anthem that we have fought for.”

A team spokesman responded by saying the Browns organization has a “profound” respect for the anthem, the American flag and those in the military but also respects the “freedom of personal expression.”

Nearly a dozen Browns players knelt during the anthem, including tight end Seth DeValve, the first known white NFL player to do so.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s