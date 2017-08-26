High School Football Game of the Week: Salem vs. East Palestine, Complete Game

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Complete coverage of the High School Football Game of the Week between the Salem Quakers and East Palestine Bulldogs.
The final score of Friday night’s game at Reilly Stadium was Salem 34, East Palestine 28.
