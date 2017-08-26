Howland USO facility collects donations for Valley troops

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The USO of Northern Ohio collected supplies Saturday to send to active, deployed military members from the Valley.

Locals dropped off travel-size personal care items and snacks from noon-4 p.m. at the newly opened USO Care Package Distribution Facility in Howland.

The Warren Harley-Davidson Owners Group helped organize the supply drive.

“Just getting messages from home,” said Bruce Billie, board of directors USO of Northern Ohio, “and to know that the people they’re fighting for care for them and are thinking about them and willing to send them stuff that they can use on a daily basis — it’s very important to their morale.”

During the day, the Harley Owners Group also led a guided motorcycle ride through Camp Ravenna.