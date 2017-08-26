Last minute details if you plan on going to Sunday’s Panerathon

Related Coverage 8 years and counting, Panerathon still raising money to help fight breast cancer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The 8th annual Panerathon starts tomorrow at 10 a.m.

Final touches for the race were being applied on Saturday. The tents at the Covelli Centre are set up and ready to go.

Also, people picked up their T-shirts and race packets Saturday morning. If you’re not registered for the race, you can still do so tomorrow. Online registration is now closed.

“We will be on site tomorrow starting at 8 a.m. for on-site registration. So, any time from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. you are able to come down to the Covelli Centre and register,” said Candace Madden with the Mercy Health Foundation.

It costs $25 to run in the 2 mile race and $35 to run in the 10K.

The 10K starts at 10 a.m.; the 2-mile run/walk starts at 10:05 a.m; the kids run starts at 11:30 a.m.

You cannot park at the Covelli Centre tomorrow. But, a list of where you can park is available on the Panerathon website, with a map included.

The following roads in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed from 7 a.m. until noon on Sunday for the Panerathon:

Price Road

Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

West Glacier Drive

West Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

No outside backpacks, diaper bags, purses or duffel bags will be allowed on the Covelli Centre premises. The Panerathon event bag distributed to participants will be the only bag allowed on-site.