Local Red Cross volunteers head to Texas for Hurricane Harvey help

The Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross has two volunteers en route to Corpus Christi

By Published:
Local volunteers from the Red Cross are making their way down to Texas Saturday to help residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Local volunteers from the Red Cross are making their way down to Texas Saturday to help residents deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

The Northeast Ohio Region Red Cross has two volunteers en route to Corpus Christi to help with the devastation from Harvey.

Red Cross says its commonplace for states to enlist help from far-away chapters when a disaster occurs.

Depending on how severe the storm is — and what kind of damage it causes — more help may soon be on it’s way from the Valley.

“Probably in the next few weeks, we will be sending more,” Karen Conklin of Red Cross said. “We’re just now beginning to understand the devastation.”

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s