Marilyn A. (VanHuffel) Callahan Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Marilyn A. VanHuffel Callahan, 76, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 26, 2017.

She was born November 9, 1940, in South Bend, Indiana, a daughter of Albert and Mary VanHuffel.

Marilyn worked at Harvard Medical School and the Ohio State University. Locally she sold real estate for Harrell Real Estate.

She was a board member of the PTA at Lincoln and Garfield Schools in Warren and also a board member of St. Joseph Auxiliary.

She enjoyed golfing, listening to music, watching football and spending time on Cape Cod.

Marilyn is survived by two sons, Joseph Callahan of Miami Beach and James (Karen) Callahan of Warren; a granddaughter Kaitlyn Callahan of Warren whom she adored; two sisters, Nancy (Fran) VanHuffel of Oakland, California and Kathleen (Mike) Bermingham of Petaluma, Calfornia and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathleen Callahan and a twin sister, Carolyn Gold.

There will be a private service and celebration of life held at later date.

Material contributions may be made in Marilyn’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel, 1884 North Rd. NE Warren, Ohio 44483.

