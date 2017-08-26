Mark E. Thomas Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Mark E. Thomas, 57, of Niles, passed away on Saturday, August 26, 2017, at his residence.

He was born June 22, 1960, in Warren, the son of Joey M. and Ellen Marie Sullivan Thomas, Sr.

Mark was a graduate of Niles McKinley High School and was a life-long resident of Niles.

He was a member of St. Stephen Church in Niles and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Cincinnati Bengals fan.

Mark enjoyed spending time with his family and watching sports. Although he was disabled at the age of 18 months, Mark would never let his disability hold him back, he lived life to the fullest.

Mark learned how to box and loved going to the gym. He was fiercely independent and lived life his way.

He will be sadly missed by his three brothers, Joey M. Thomas, Jr., Kevin F. Thomas and Jimmy M. Thomas, all of Niles; two sisters, Kathleen (Casey) Benis of Newark, Ohio and Mary Colleen Clifford of Columbus, Ohio; his nieces and nephews, Jolyn, Jason, Danny, AJ, Amanda and Nathan; his great-nephew, Seth and great-niece, Keira.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Patricia Thomas Bakes and a nephew, Josh Thomas.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 30, 2017, at the Holloway-Williams Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 611 Robbins Ave., Niles.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 p.m. till time of service at 7:00 p.m.

The family request that material contributions be made in Mark’s name to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or to Catholic Charities.

There will be a Celebration of Mark’s Life in Conneaut, Ohio at a later date.

To send condolences to the Thomas family, visit www.hollowaywilliamsfuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.