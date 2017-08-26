Mary Teresa “Teta” (Collins) Mechenbier Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Mary Teresa “Teta” (Collins) Mechenbier, age 90, died at home on Friday morning, August 25, 2017.

She was the daughter of Bernard L. and Alice G. (Robinson) Collins, born October 6, 1926 and a 1944 graduate of St. Michael High School.

She was a life-long member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Upon graduation, she worked at Camp Reynolds and Bell Telephone.

Teta had the privilege of living her entire life in Greenville, with the gift of being surrounded by family and life-long friends from school, church, work and social interactions.

Although she enjoyed bowling and card clubs, it was her devotion to home and family that defined her life.

On May 27, 1947 Teta married Norbert F. Mechenbier. He passed away July 25, 2015.

She was the mother of eight children and an active supporter and partner in her husband’s pursuits.

She maintained a calm and joyful attitude at home, and enjoyed gardening and cooking for her every day “crowd,” including hot lunches every school day!

She had the daily joys of extended family as well, often hosting large gatherings.

Her love of Greenville led to steadfast support of community charities and causes, as well as her church’s Michael’s Mantle ministry, providing food for post funeral meals.

She is survived by all eight of her children, Bobby, Diann Kuder, Kate (Greg) Landfried, of Greenville, Dan (Lydia) Mechenbier, Jacksonville, Florida, Ellen (Stephen) Barrouk, Wilkes Barre of Pennsylvania, Peggy (Dave) McKay of Indianapolis, Indiana, Dave (Valerie) Mechenbier of Lakewood, Ohio and Bert (Cathy) Mechenbier of Painesville, Ohio; 22 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren who will miss her presence in their lives. She is also survived by her brother George (Gus) Collins of Leesburg Florida and her sister Rosanne Millward of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, her brother, John Collins, as well as a grandson, Jeff Barrouk and son-in-law John Kuder.

Calling hours will be held on August 28, 2017 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to St. Michael Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125 or ARC/MCAR, 850 North Hermitage Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148.