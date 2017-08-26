Mercer picks up first league win in four years

The Mustangs snapped an 18-game losing streak Saturday, with a come-from-behind win over Lakeview

By Published:
The Mustangs snapped an 18-game losing streak Saturday, with a come-from-behind win over Lakeview.

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer football team rallied to beat Lakeview, 35-33 Saturday, marking their first Region win since 2013.

The Sailors jumped out to an early lead, as Garrett Gadsby took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a Lakeview touchdown. Mercer answered back with a one yard touchdown run from Jimmy Amon.

Lakeview built a 19-7 lead in the 2nd quarter, thanks to a pick-six from Isaac DeVault. But Mercer came up big in the final seconds of the half. Dylan Hetrick found Zack Previty for a 40 yard touchdown, with one second left in the half, to make it a 19-14 game at the break.

Mercer would take the lead on an 8 yard touchdown run from Andrew Weinel in the 3rd quarter. The game was close late, but a 25 yard touchdown run from Brian Shevitz put the Mustangs up for good.

The last time Mercer football won a league game was October 25, 2013 against Farrell. They had lost 18 straight games, before defeating Lakeview Saturday.

Read more: Week one high school football stories

Mercer will host Iroquios in week two. Lakeview will host Sharpsville.

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s