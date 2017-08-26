Mercer picks up first league win in four years

STONEBORO, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Mercer football team rallied to beat Lakeview, 35-33 Saturday, marking their first Region win since 2013.

The Sailors jumped out to an early lead, as Garrett Gadsby took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a Lakeview touchdown. Mercer answered back with a one yard touchdown run from Jimmy Amon.

Lakeview built a 19-7 lead in the 2nd quarter, thanks to a pick-six from Isaac DeVault. But Mercer came up big in the final seconds of the half. Dylan Hetrick found Zack Previty for a 40 yard touchdown, with one second left in the half, to make it a 19-14 game at the break.

Mercer would take the lead on an 8 yard touchdown run from Andrew Weinel in the 3rd quarter. The game was close late, but a 25 yard touchdown run from Brian Shevitz put the Mustangs up for good.

The last time Mercer football won a league game was October 25, 2013 against Farrell. They had lost 18 straight games, before defeating Lakeview Saturday.

Mercer will host Iroquios in week two. Lakeview will host Sharpsville.

