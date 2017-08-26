Niles crime activity: Woman reports suspect knocked her out, stole check

Friday, August 18

4:01 p.m. – 1600 block of Pheasant Run, a 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after she reported taking too many Xanax pills.

Saturday, August 19

1:29 p.m. – 400 block of W. Park Ave., a 16-year-old boy was arrested after police said he shot his 17-year-old brother. Police said the 17-year-old was shot inside the house. He then stumbled outside, collapsed in the front yard, and called for help. Neighbors reported hearing two shots fired.

7:37 p.m. – 5700 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a man reported that someone took the tailgate off of his truck while he was eating dinner at Olive Garden.

9:00 p.m. – 1600 block of Morris Place, a person was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

10:36 pm. – 100 block of Wilson Ave., police received a report that a man was kidnapped by drug dealers because he owed money. Police learned it was a prank but a man was arrested on several warrants. A report wasn’t available on the incident.

Sunday, August 20

8:15 a.m. – 1100 block of Mason St., report of a smashed driver’s side window. Nothing appeared to have been taken.

10:19 a.m. – 2100 block of Robbins Ave., the front and back windows of a vehicle were broken out and a system was stolen.

10:35 a.m. – 900 block of Olive St., a woman reported that packages were stolen off of her porch on Friday.

3:26 p.m. – 400 block of Baldwin Ave., report that a window was smashed out overnight. Nothing was taken.

Monday, August 21

10:53 a.m. – 5100 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a woman said she and her roommate were getting a ride to Dollar General from an acquaintance when a woman pulled her out of the car and hit her in the face, knocking her unconscious. She said the woman then took a check that they had just picked up.

Tuesday, August 22

10:13 a.m. – 300 block of Washington Ave., report that a car was broken into overnight.

Wednesday, August 23

7:19 a.m. – 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a citation for possession of drug paraphernalia was issued after police received a report about drug activity in the parking lot of Burger King.

12:41 p.m. – 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., report that a man ran from Ollie’s Bargain Outlet carrying a suitcase of stolen merchandise from the store. Police said he left in a teal blue car.

8:39 p.m. – 100 block of Poplar St., a 32-year-old woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

Friday, August 25

8:45 a.m. – 100 block of Helen Ave., Kristen Toth, 31, arrested and charged with drug trafficking. After complaints about drug activity and an undercover investigation, police said a large amount of suspected heroin packaged for sale was found in the home.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Niles Police Department.

