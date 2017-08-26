2 Buzzacco TD passes has South Range out to 14-7 lead

South Range's Aniello Buzzacco hit Mathias Combs for TD passes of 3 and 69 yards

South Range Raiders High School Football

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Springfield 14-7 in the second quarter on two passing touchdowns by Aniello Buzzacco.

The Tigers got on the board first when Brannon Brungard connected with Brandon Walters for a 10 yard TD pass late in the first quarter.

South Range responded immediately, as, minutes later, Buzzacco hit Mathias Combs for a 69-yard TD pass to tie the game. Buzzacco and Combs then hooked up again a few minutes later for a 3-yard TD.

Week one high school football stories

Springfield will visit Brookfield in week two. South Range will travel to Western Reserve.

