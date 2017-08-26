Storm Team 27: A cool, sunny start to the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a great week. Sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures climbing to the middle 70s. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday, but temperatures will be back to the upper 70s.  .

PANERATHON WEATHER:
Partly Sunny.  Temperatures Climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East Wind.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 75

Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 77

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 76 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 75 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 77 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 77 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 79 Low: 55

