Storm Team 27: A cooler start for Panerathon

PANERATHON WEATHER:

Partly Sunny. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East Wind.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For the rest of the weekend temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Sunday. Monday there is a slight chance for rain but the chance for showers increases into Tuesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 51

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 78

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)

Low: 59

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 76

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 71 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 74 Low: 57

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 45