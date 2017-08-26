Storm Team 27: A cooler start for Panerathon

PANERATHON WEATHER:
Partly Sunny. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East Wind.
WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
For the rest of the weekend temperatures will reach the upper 70s on Sunday. Monday there is a slight chance for rain but the chance for showers increases into Tuesday.
FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 51
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 78
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated shower (20%)
Low: 59
Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)
High: 76
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)
High: 71 Low: 57
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)
High: 74 Low: 57
Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)
High: 75 Low: 58
Friday: Mostly sunny.
High: 68 Low: 47
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 45
.