Storm Team 27: Sunny and 70s

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

It’s going to be a great week. Sunny skies are expected today with high temperatures climbing to the middle 70s. There will be a few more clouds around on Sunday, but temperatures will be back to the upper 70s. .

PANERATHON WEATHER:

Partly Sunny. Temperatures Climbing out of the 50s into the 60s by late morning. A light East Wind.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 75

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 77

Monday: Partly sunny. Small risk for a shower. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (40%)

High: 71 Low: 57

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 75 Low: 58

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 58

Friday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 56

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 55