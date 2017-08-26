WATCH: Canton McKinley trick play helps down Warren Harding

CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding fell to Canton McKinley, 29-7, on Saturday in its season opener at Tom Benson Stadium.

The Raiders trailed just 9-7 at halftime, as Geivonni Washington scored on a rushing TD for WGH.

It was still a two-point game in the third quarter when Canton McKinley pulled off a spectacular trick play.

Quarterback Elijah Curtis dropped back and skipped the ball, backwards, to receiver John Mack near the sideline. Mack then threw to a wide open Daryl Daniels, who caught it and took it across the goal line.

Warren Harding will host Massillon in week two.

