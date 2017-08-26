William H. “Skip” Long, Sr. Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William H. “Skip” Long Sr., 85 of Salem, died at 1:07 p.m. on Saturday, August 26, 2017 at Allay Senior Living in Lisbon.

He was born on September 16, 1931 in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late Melvin E. and Mary (Slick) Long.

He was a retired mechanical engineer and worked at various places, most notably NRM and GM Lordstown. Bill was an active member of the Salem First Friends Church. Bill also operated his own antique and restoration business and was a sign painter. He was also an instructor at Kent State University for a period of time. A past member of the Salem Historical Society and Salem Elks. He was also a woodworker and antique car collector. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and also designed a hand chain hoist for the US Navy. Skip also designed steel rules for the Barclay Machine Company.

He was a 1950 graduate of Salem High School and a member of the Alumni Class.

He is survived by his children, Sharon Catherine (Neil) Walker of Salem and William Harvey (Gwen D.) Long, Jr. of Berea, Ohio; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Margaret Grim in South Carolina.

In addition to his parents and wife the former Betty Rousher who preceded him in death in 2002, are three siblings, Vernon and Charles Long and Delores Antrom.

A Celebration of Life Service will be observed on Wednesday, August 30 at 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem. The Pastor Pete Fowler of the church will be officiating. The Salem Honor Guard will render military honors prior to the burial in Grandview Cemetery. Friends and family may come and pay their respects during the visitation from 10 to 11 AM at the funeral home. The family has asked that those who wish to make a donation in Skips memory, please send to the Salem First Friends Church 1028 Jennings Avenue, Salem, Ohio 44460.