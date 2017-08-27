Alice E. Capitola Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Alice E. Capitola, 87, of W. Pittsburg Rd. in New Castle, died Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Avalon Nursing Center.

She was born December 24, 1929 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Elmer and Emma (Evans) Brown.

She was married to the late Lewis Greenawalt, Sr. who died September 1, 1975.

Mrs. Capitola was a nurse’s aid and unit secretary at St. Francis Hospital for 28 years. She also worked in housekeeping at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home for many years. She was an Avon representative for over 40 years and a member of Clifton Flats Alliance Church. She enjoyed bowling and line dancing and time spent with family.

She is survived by eight children, Darlene Jeffcoat and husband, Marvin of Pittsburgh, Marlene McCormick and husband, Robert of New Castle, Betty Herb and husband, Art of New Castle, Susan Jefferson of New Castle, Sherri Cartwright and husband, Robert of New Castle, Lewis Greenawalt, Jr. and companion, Carol Guy of New Castle, Larry Greenawalt of New Castle, and Jeff Greenawalt and wife, Kathie of New Castle; one step-son, Dennis Reichard of Anderson, Indiana; two sisters, Rose Marie Marsh and Dixie Warsing, both of New Castle, and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Charles Capitola, two brothers, Leslie Brown and Robert Brown and her companion of 15 years, Chuck Aiken.

Visitation will be held at the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue on Tuesday, August 29, 2017 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the William F. DeCarbo Memorial Chapel. Pastor Jarod Mills of Clifton Flats Alliance Church will be officiating.

Burial will be in the Savannah Cemetery.

Memorial contribution may be made to the Clifton Flats Alliance Church.