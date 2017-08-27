Anna “Kathleen” (McKenzie) Burkholder Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Anna “Kathleen” McKenzie Burkholder, age 90, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 27, 2017 at Humility House in Austintown.

Kathleen, as she was commonly known, was born the daughter of William McKenzie and Bessie (Munsie) McKenzie on September 28, 1926 in Shaft, Maryland.

She attended the Eastern Bible Institute in Pennsylvania, where she met her future husband, William A. Burkholder, Sr. They married on April 18, 1947 in Hagertown, Maryland. She and Bill were married for 52 years, until his death in May, 1999.

Kathleen worked for many years at JC Penney’s in the Liberty Plaza as a buyer and then at the Eastwood Mall as a department manager, retiring in 1988.

She was a member of Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown, where she taught Sunday School and was a Deaconess. She was also in charge of the Widows Group monthly luncheons.

Kathleen was a loving wife and mother. She and her husband enjoyed traveling the world. She enjoyed crocheting afghans for the elderly, along with cooking and baking.

Kathleen is survived by three sons, Billy A. (Sally) Burkholder of Charlotte, North Carolina, Joseph (Janice) Burkholder of McDonald and Daniel (Marylou) Burkholder of Boardman; six grandchildren, Danielle (George) Neil of Boardman, William (Tamara) Burkholder of The Woodlands, Texas, Christopher (Elizabeth) Burkholder of Charlotte, North Carolina, Shawn (Lizeth) Burkholder of San Diego, California, Joseph (Renee) Burkholder of Tallmadge, Ohio and Melissa (Jeff) Fleshman of Lubbock, Texas; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Marion Brown and a sister-in-law, Adellia McKenzie, both of Frostburg, Maryland.

Besides her parents and husband, Kathleen was preceded in death by her son, David Burkholder and three brothers, William John McKenzie, Harvey McKenzie and Franklin McKenzie.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, September 1, 2017 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman, where a funeral service will follow at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will take place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Boardman.

The family would like to thank the staff at Humility House that cared for Kathleen during her year long residence at the facility.

