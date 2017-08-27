Bertha Mae Foor Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Bertha Mae Foor, age 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 27, 2017.

Born, February 18, 1928 in Everett, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of John and Nora (Roush) Clark.

Bertha was a cook for the Dutch Pantry as well as for various other restaurants for over 30 years which developed her in to a wonderful cook and baker.

She loved to work in her flower and vegetable gardens.

She was a member of the First Freewill Baptist Church in Austintown and had been a member of the Youngstown Baptist Church for 40 years where she worked with the Sonshine Class, a class for special needs children and was active in the “Young at Heart” senior’s class.

Survivors include her children, Randolph of Austintown and Kathy (Ron) Mayberry of Louisville; special nieces, Nancy Sands and Linda Brumbaugh; as well as numerous other beloved nephews and nieces; friends and caregivers, Bob and Wilma Connell and good friends and neighbors, Walt and Barb Hurdley and family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grover F. Foor, whom she married on June 30, 1951 until his death on March 22, 1991; sisters, Jane Latta, Betty Clark and Grace Taylor; brothers, Grant, Paul and Charles Clark; as well as Elaine Zedek, her best friend for over 50 years.

Friends will be received on Tuesday, August 29 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the New Road Church, 5530 New Road, Austintown 44515 and again one hour prior to the service 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., which will be held at the church on Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. with son-in-law, Pastor Ron Mayberry and Pastor Tom Dooley officiating.

Burial will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Memorials may be made to the church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 29 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.