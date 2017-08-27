Car hits 7, including 5 children, on Pennsylvania street

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (AP) – Police say a car traveling in the wrong lane has plowed into seven people, five of them children, on a street in a residential development in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Friday in the Mountain Top area near Wilkes-Barre. Five of the victims were flown to a hospital. Police said the driver of the vehicle is in custody.

They’re still determining what led to the crash.

Photos of the scene showed a car with a shattered front windshield on someone’s front lawn.

Neighborhood resident Eric Wanchisen tells The Citizens’ Voice newspaper the collision happened in front of the home of an emergency room doctor who treated the victims before help arrived, including a baby who was in a stroller.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)