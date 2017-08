YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Today the WKBN 27 Caring for Our Community campaign partnered with Huntington Bank to bring Kids Identi-kit to the Panerathon.

Huntington volunteers created identification cards and handed out emergency information booklets to more than 100 kids.

If you missed us today, we’ll have another Identi-kit this Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. at the Window World tent at the Canfield Fair.