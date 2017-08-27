Carl T. Colella Obituary

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Carl T. Colella, 70, of Grandview Avenue, passed away at 4:30 a.m., Sunday, August 27, 2017 at the Salem Regional Medical Center, where he had been a patient.

Mr. Colella was born September 10, 1946 in Salem, a son of the late Carl and Dolores Ruschel Colella and was a life resident of the area.

He is survived by a sister, Cindy Colella, with whom he resided and a brother, Philip J. Colella, San Bernadino, California.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 2, 2017 at the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, with Deacon Chris Evans, officiating.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery.