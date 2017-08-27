Columbiana Co. connected to Civil War Confederate general

A painting of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan was recently removed from an Ohio lodge by the ODNR

Columbiana County has a connection to Confederate general John Hunt Morgan, whose painting was recently taken down by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

Nationwide, protests have resulted in Confederate army statues and plaques to be removed.

Here’s the connection.

Morgan and his men started in Tennessee, made their way to Ohio, and were finally captured by the Union Army in West Point during the summer of 1863. It was a part of Morgan’s Raid.

“It is the Columbiana County Civil War story,” said Tim Brookes, president of the East Liverpool Historical Society.

Brookes has been a Civil War buff his entire life. He says Morgan’s capture is the closest the Civil War got to Youngstown.

“Crossed into Columbiana County near Salineville,” Brookes said. “And by that time, they were in the last day of their raid.”

The Ohio Department of Natural Rescources recently removed a painting of Morgan from Salt Fork Lodge in Lore City, Ohio. An ODNR official says they removed the painting due to recent events and that it’s been safely stored away.

The East Liverpool Historical Society still has some items related to Morgan. It says it’s all educational and that they aren’t pushing any views.

John Hunt Morgan still has a statue in Lexington, Kentucky. City officials are in the process of removing it.

Part of Confederate general John Hunt Morgan’s path to Columbiana County

